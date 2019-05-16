CryptoSoul Achieves Market Cap of $48,457.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $48,457.00 and approximately $21,396.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 498,966,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,048,080 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

