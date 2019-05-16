Cryder Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 9.4% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.42.

Shares of V opened at $162.79 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $165.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/cryder-capital-partners-llp-lowers-stake-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.