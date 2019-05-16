Creative Planning Decreases Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

FLL opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $40.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/creative-planning-decreases-position-in-full-house-resorts-inc-fll.html.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.