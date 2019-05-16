Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,062,342.60 in Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $2,062,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

On Tuesday, February 19th, Sardar Biglari sold 29,704 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $5,107,602.80.

On Thursday, February 14th, Sardar Biglari sold 134,752 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total transaction of $22,898,407.36.

CBRL opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl-major-shareholder-sells-2062342-60-in-stock.html.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.