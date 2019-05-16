Corning Incorporated (GLW) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Corning were worth $66,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,132,358.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

GLW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

