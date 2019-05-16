CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 29.30%.

Shares of CPLG opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPLG shares. TheStreet cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

