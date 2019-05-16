Core Laboratories (CLB) Holdings Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,063,000 after buying an additional 42,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,895,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,209,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,485,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,648,000 after buying an additional 711,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after buying an additional 53,986 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,289. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

In other Core Laboratories news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $28,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

