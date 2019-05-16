Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,315.58 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,040.71 and a 52-week high of $3,335.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on NVR from $3,030.00 to $3,410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 price target on NVR and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,251.17.
In other news, VP Matthew B. Kelpy bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,668.58 per share, with a total value of $66,714.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,572.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,699.74, for a total value of $2,699,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,685 shares of company stock valued at $56,620,658. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
