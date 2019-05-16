Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,548 shares during the quarter. Conduent accounts for about 4.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Conduent were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Conduent by 64.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,310,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,595,000 after buying an additional 4,054,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $25,600,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth $22,559,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $17,058,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conduent by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 1,455,163 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cross Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $14,229,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,915,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $32,693,731.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,617,917 shares of company stock valued at $46,943,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

