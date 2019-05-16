Contrasting US Stem Cell (USRM) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of US Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares US Stem Cell and PRA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Stem Cell $6.70 million 1.06 -$2.16 million N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences $2.87 billion 2.02 $153.90 million $3.93 22.49

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than US Stem Cell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for US Stem Cell and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Health Sciences 0 4 5 0 2.56

PRA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $114.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than US Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares US Stem Cell and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Stem Cell -42.80% N/A -147.07% PRA Health Sciences 5.50% 26.87% 8.39%

Risk and Volatility

US Stem Cell has a beta of 5.86, indicating that its stock price is 486% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats US Stem Cell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardio metabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

