Container Store Group (TCS) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Container Store Group from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Container Store Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 22,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,232. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Container Store Group by 61.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Container Store Group by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Container Store Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

