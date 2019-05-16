Constellium NV (CSTM) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Tusk Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,982,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 43.5% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,938,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 665,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 660,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.59. Constellium has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.