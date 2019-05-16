CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Director Consol Energy Inc. Purchases 6,884 Shares

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $119,230.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $476.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.95. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 26.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

