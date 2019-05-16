Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) CFO James D. Standen Acquires 692 Shares

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) CFO James D. Standen bought 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.05 per share, with a total value of $36,018.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,988. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 169.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

