Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.27 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

