Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Commerce Bancshares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2019 results were hurt by an increase in expenses and higher provision for loan losses. Impressive loan and deposit balances, higher interest rates, efforts to grow fee income and strong balance sheet position will continue supporting the company's profitability. Moreover, given a solid capital position, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, steadily mounting operating expenses are likely to hamper bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term concern and this might hurt financials.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBSH. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.43 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.68.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,765. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $324.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $218,798.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,159.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $48,952.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,686 shares of company stock worth $1,977,756. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

