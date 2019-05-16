Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,920 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 27.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $170,000,000 after purchasing an additional 723,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tapestry by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tapestry by 28.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,455 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Tapestry by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,405,000 after purchasing an additional 301,169 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Standpoint Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tapestry to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

