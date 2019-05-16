Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stake Decreased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,192 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,526 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $110,070.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,151.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $29,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,954 shares of company stock worth $3,456,742 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-stake-decreased-by-dillon-associates-inc.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.