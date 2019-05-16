Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Position Raised by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,248,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $255,246.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,954 shares of company stock worth $3,456,742. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

