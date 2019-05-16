CME Group (CME) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $205.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Shares of CME opened at $181.83 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $157.21 and a 12-month high of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock worth $6,739,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

