Clover (CLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.44

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.44 ($1.73) and last traded at A$2.36 ($1.67), with a volume of 297199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.32 ($1.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Clover’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milk products, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

