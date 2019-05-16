CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,332,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,120% from the previous session’s volume of 191,222 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.99.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.92 million. Analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 900.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

