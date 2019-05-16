Civic (CVC) Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Radar Relay, Upbit and Liqui. Civic has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and $6.09 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00329176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00845670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00155270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Kyber Network, COSS, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Radar Relay, ABCC, IDEX, GOPAX, Mercatox, Poloniex, Kucoin, Bittrex, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

