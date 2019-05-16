Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Up 7.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $55.93. 45,116,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 20,864,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after buying an additional 104,687,754 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,130.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,193,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 66,082,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,506,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,865,000 after buying an additional 6,516,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,754,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,762,464,000 after buying an additional 813,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

