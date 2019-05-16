Cineplex (CGX) PT Set at C$31.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGX. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.93.

TSE CGX opened at C$25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15. Cineplex has a one year low of C$22.88 and a one year high of C$36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.99.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$428.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.90000002458057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.88%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

