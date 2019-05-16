CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,633 Shares of Open Text Corp (OTEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 813.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Open Text stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.54. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.47 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

