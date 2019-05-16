Christopher Lau Sells 9,400 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Christopher Lau sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $224,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,697.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Christopher Lau sold 5,600 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $134,624.00.

AMH stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 1,495,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,261. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 161.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

