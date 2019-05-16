Chemical Bank Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Chemical Bank lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Corning by 3,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,633,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2,813.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,329,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,394 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 8,775.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,306,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,400 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,283,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,132,358.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

