Chemical Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

