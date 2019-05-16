Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $370,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $487.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total transaction of $770,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total transaction of $114,777.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,246 shares in the company, valued at $196,349,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,266 shares of company stock worth $16,451,271. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.82.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

