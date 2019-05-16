Cetera Investment Advisers Has $473,000 Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 131,498 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 649.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 210,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,289,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,320,000 after buying an additional 172,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,884,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,026,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 7,879.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 647,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 639,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 23,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.30 per share, with a total value of $1,000,691.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,075,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/cetera-investment-advisers-has-473000-holdings-in-archer-daniels-midland-co-adm.html.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.