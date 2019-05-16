Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Square by 11,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,998,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $7,950,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,641 shares of company stock worth $60,846,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,261.50, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Square to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

