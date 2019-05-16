Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

