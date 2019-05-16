Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $51.11 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $51,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $285.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $294.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

