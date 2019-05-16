Cerus Co. (CERS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,459 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cerus were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $12,997,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 52,232.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,119 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 686,333 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $65,424.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 23,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $48,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,867 shares of company stock valued at $241,151 in the last 90 days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.68% and a negative return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

