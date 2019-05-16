Certified Advisory Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $148.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $124.93 and a one year high of $149.16.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

