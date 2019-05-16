Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 447.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

CTL stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Centurylink from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Centurylink news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey bought 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $991,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,476,359 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harvey P. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/centurylink-inc-ctl-shares-bought-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.