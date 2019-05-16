Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,191. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/cemex-sab-de-cv-cx-shares-bought-by-holistic-financial-partners.html.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.