Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,205.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 3.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,269,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,641 shares of company stock valued at $60,846,073 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

