Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 6,268,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,034 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

