CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CASI stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $306.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
