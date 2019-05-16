CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Buy rating of CASI and our 12-month price target of $7.00 per share. We derive our price target based on the average of two valuation methods: (1) price-sales multiple analysis applying an 8x multiple to our 2025 sales estimate discounted at 12%; and (2) price-earnings multiple analysis applying an 18x multiple to our 2025 estimated earnings discounted at 12%. (1) clinical; (2) regulatory; (3) financial; and (4) intellectual property.””

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,066. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.19.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

