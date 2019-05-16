Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $874,000 Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 49.4% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2,925.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 162,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $174.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 3M Co has a one year low of $172.79 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total value of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

