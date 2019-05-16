Carmanah Technologies Corp (CMH) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Carmanah Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Carmanah Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Carmanah Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of CMH opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. Carmanah Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.39 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.21 million.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

