Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $798,000 Stake in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,085 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 8,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $646,955.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $49,469.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,277 shares of company stock worth $20,340,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

