Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $882,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,819 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $156,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,321,220 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 555,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.90.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $703,875.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $203,655.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $827,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,228 shares of company stock worth $2,319,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-has-1-02-million-holdings-in-expedia-group-inc-expe.html.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.