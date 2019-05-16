Calix Inc (CALX) Director Sells $20,210.86 in Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $20,210.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,980.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 325,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,011. The company has a market cap of $357.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.52. Calix Inc has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Calix by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Calix by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

