California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 89,934 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,934 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $39,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Kohl’s by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 118,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 16.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000.

KSS opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

