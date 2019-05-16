Bytom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.90 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $130.57 million and $20.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BigONE, BitMart and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.01218931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00077775 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, BitMart, FCoin, CoinEx, BigONE, Cryptopia, EXX, LBank, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, RightBTC, OKEx, Bibox, Huobi, Neraex, Kucoin, CoinTiger and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

