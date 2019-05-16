Bunzl (BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,353 ($30.75).

LON:BNZL traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,063 ($26.96). 562,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,125 ($27.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

In related news, insider Brian May sold 25,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,411 ($31.50), for a total transaction of £624,135.57 ($815,543.67). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,376 ($31.05), for a total transaction of £194,594.40 ($254,272.05).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

